Q1 EPS Forecast for Arrow Electronics Increased by Analyst

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.50. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

