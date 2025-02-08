Raymond James Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $122.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

BSX opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

