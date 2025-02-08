Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.1% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
Regions Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RF opened at $24.45 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.