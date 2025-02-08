Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GIL FY2026 Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,262,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 742,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,918,000 after buying an additional 488,602 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,841,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,298,000 after buying an additional 240,375 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 226,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

