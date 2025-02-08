Research Analysts Set Expectations for PLTR Q1 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.28, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

