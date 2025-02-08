RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in RingCentral by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 185,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 550,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,928 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $59,055,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,201.28. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $356,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,220.82. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,047. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $33.88 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.