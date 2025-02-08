Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

