Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 37,287.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

