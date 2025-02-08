Robert W. Baird Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.