Rockline Wealth Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day moving average of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

