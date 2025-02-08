Roth Capital Estimates Aurora Cannabis Q1 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.85.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 3.7 %

TSE:ACB opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$471.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$12.85.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.35. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

