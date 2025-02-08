Roth Capital Forecasts Aurora Cannabis Q1 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.
ACB opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
