Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of BYRN FY2026 Earnings

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $29.64 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of 329.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

