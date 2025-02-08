SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,771 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5,269.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 6,916 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $242,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,960 shares in the company, valued at $138,798. The trade was a 63.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $40,379.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,466 shares of company stock valued at $262,044 over the last three months. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $613.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

