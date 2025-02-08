SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

JJSF stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.50.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 70.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

