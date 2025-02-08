SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,114 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.0 %

JKHY stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.