Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

SGHT stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $72,471.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,676,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,574,886.52. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,232 and have sold 63,014 shares valued at $197,295. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,925,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 17.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

