Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.40.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $338.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

