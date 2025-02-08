Snap’s (SNAP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap
Snap Trading Up 2.0 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,184 shares of company stock worth $4,968,189. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,742,000 after buying an additional 575,324 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 105.6% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 49.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,245,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.