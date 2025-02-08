Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sonos were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sonos by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,655,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 669,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Sonos by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 910,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

