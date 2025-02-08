Spire Wealth Management Acquires 417 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

