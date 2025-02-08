Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BNOV opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $113.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

