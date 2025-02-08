Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,015 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM opened at $162.51 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 270.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

