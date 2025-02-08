Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,205 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOD opened at $42.88 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. Innodata had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $2,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,374.10. This trade represents a 66.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,278 shares in the company, valued at $373,337.80. This represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,035,083 shares of company stock valued at $46,889,370. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

