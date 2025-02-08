Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

