Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 582,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 332,538 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

