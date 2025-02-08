Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 525.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARGT opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.