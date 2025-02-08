Spire Wealth Management Has $216,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,546,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,807,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,644,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $272.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $225.36 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.12.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.