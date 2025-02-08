Spire Wealth Management Purchases 5,877 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 611.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.