Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 198,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

