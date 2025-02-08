Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,031 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:O opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

