Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,046 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,809,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $459.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.59 and a 200-day moving average of $453.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

