Stifel Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$94.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$96.99. The company has a market cap of C$42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

