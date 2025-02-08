Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $162.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

