Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $68.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.