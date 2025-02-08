StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,648,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,605,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,763,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 294,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

