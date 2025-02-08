StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Activity at Everi

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 45,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $613,016.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 542,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,669.44. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,120.50. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Everi Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

