Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,827,000 after buying an additional 1,829,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,939,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,429,000 after buying an additional 1,296,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 136.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after buying an additional 1,090,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $23,286,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

