Susquehanna Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $76.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,878,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

