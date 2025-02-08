Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.