Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 182,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 381.6% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 119,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 94,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

