Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
THC opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $171.20.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
