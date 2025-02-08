Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 62.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $493,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

