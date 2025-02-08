Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,801 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

