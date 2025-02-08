The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 72.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $64.53.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

