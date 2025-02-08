The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ COO opened at $93.57 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after buying an additional 104,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after acquiring an additional 573,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

