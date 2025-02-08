TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $326.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $302.70 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average of $371.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

