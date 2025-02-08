U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

