Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.34% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9,552.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 237.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29,580.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.