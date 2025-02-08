United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

UBSI stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

